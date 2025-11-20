AG Files Lawsuit Against Lake Castleton Apartment Owners

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has filed a civil lawsuit against the owners of Lake Castleton Apartments in Indianapolis, alleging the landlords endangered tenants by failing to maintain habitable housing.

The lawsuit cites more than 130 health code violations, including mold, sewage issues, and broken air conditioning units, creating unsafe living conditions for residents.

Rokita emphasized that his office will hold negligent landlords accountable, particularly those based out-of-state. The lawsuit seeks restitution and civil penalties for tenants affected by the poor conditions.

“This is about protecting Hoosiers and ensuring that landlords who fail to provide safe housing face consequences,” Rokita said.