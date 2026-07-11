July 12, 2026
Local News

Lawton Park Flea Market Returns Downtown

by Alyssa Foster0
unsplash.com

 

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Lawton Park Flea Market is back in downtown Fort Wayne this weekend, continuing a tradition that spans more than 50 years. 

Thousands are expected to visit Lawton Park over the weekend as vendors offer antiques, collectibles, handmade goods and other unique finds. 

The market ran from 9 to 5 Saturday and will continue from 10 to 4 Sunday. Organizers say the event is about more than shopping, bringing together creativity, community, and the excitement of discovering unexpected treasures in a family-friendly atmosphere.

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