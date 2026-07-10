Bill Franke, Key Figure in Keeping Komets in Fort Wayne, Dies at 85

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Komets co-owner Bill Franke has died. He passed away on July 10 at the age of 85, leaving behind a decades-long legacy with the franchise and the Fort Wayne community.

Following the Komets’ relocation to Albany, New York, in 1990, Bill Franke and his brothers—Steve, Michael, David, and Richard—moved quickly to ensure professional hockey remained in Fort Wayne. The family purchased the Flint franchise of the International Hockey League and brought the Komets back to the Summit City.

Over the next 36 years, Bill served as a minority owner alongside his brothers as the Komets competed in five different leagues and captured seven league championships.

Outside of hockey, Bill spent his career at Navistar/International Harvester before retiring in the mid-1990s. He then devoted his time to co-owning and operating Komet Kuarters, the team’s merchandise and pro shop, until his retirement.

“Bill was everyone’s friend,” said Komets Chairman David Franke. “He was the best big brother you could ask for. We are dealing with his loss as a family.”

In 2017, Bill and his brothers, along with Scott Sproat, were recognized with the Mad Anthony Red Coat Award for their contributions to the Fort Wayne community.

“He loved Coldwater Lake and his home there. We are mourning the loss of our family patriarch together,” David Franke added.

Bill Franke is survived by his daughters, Tammy and Rachel, his brothers Steve and David, and his sister Mary. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, and his brothers Richard and Michael.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.