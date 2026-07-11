Animal Escape Prompts Fort Wayne Zoo Evacuation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A brief animal escape prompted an evacuation at the Fort Wayne Zoo on Friday.

Zoo officials say a male white-bearded wildebeest moved from its primary habitat into an adjacent area within the African Savanna exhibit shortly after noon.

Staff immediately activated emergency procedures and cleared guests from the area.

The animal later returned to its enclosure on its own and was monitored by care teams.

No injuries were reported, and zoo officials praised both staff and visitors for helping ensure a safe resolution.