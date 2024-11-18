Lawyers for death row inmate argue against execution

INDIANAPOLIS (NETWORK INDIANA) — In precisely one month Joseph Corcoran will be put to death for murdering four people in Fort Wayne over two decades ago.

Corcoran was found guilty of murdering his brother, his sister’s fiance, and two family friends in 1997. He has sat on death row ever since his execution delayed due to the state not having the drug cocktail for lethal injection.

The state has since re-acquired that cocktail and the State Supreme Court says Corcoran will be executed on December 18th just before sunrise.

Protestors and anti-death penalty advocates gathered on the steps of the Indiana State Capitol on Sunday hoping Gov. Eric Holcomb would hear their pleas to spare Corcoran’s life. They rang a big Delaware bell to further push their message.

“Delaware abolished the death penalty, so they no longer need it, and what we’re hoping is we go to other states and the same effect will happen,” Charles Keith said to WISH-TV. “They hear the bell ring, and they’ll end the death penalty.”

Keith is an impact community liaison for Death Penalty Action and says the bell ‘echoes the people who have died or are in death row unable to speak.’

If Holcomb goes ahead with Corcoran’s execution, it will be the first time in 15 years since the state’s last execution. Sister Barbara Battista, a justice promoter at the Sisters of Providence, has witnessed two executions first-hand at the Terre Haute federal prison.

“The government is about to put a man to death in our name and we have input,” she said. “We have influence we are living in a democracy. We have access to our government. I want everyone who cares about human life and dignity to call, write, and email Governor Holcomb.”

The group also plans to continue pushing anti-death penalty policies once Governor-elect Mike Braun is sworn in as the next governor.