Former E. Noble AD arrested after allegedly stealing $5k

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The former East Noble School Corporation athletic director was arrested after the corporation says he had been faking mileage usage.

Nicholas David faces one count of theft where the value of property is between $750 and $50,000 as well as one count of official misconduct.

David was put on administrative leave in October of last year when the school corporation found out about the fake mileage usage. They say he had forged about $5,000 in reimbursements during his employment, receiving them for events that had been canceled, events where the school was not competing, home games, events that did not happen and other various reported instances.

The school has reportedly demanded he repay almost $11,000 to cover the cost of mileage reimbursements and the cost of the investigation. David’s pretrial status conference is scheduled for January.