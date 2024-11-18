Christmas on Broadway tree installed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne’s annual Christmas on Broadway event is almost here.

Early this morning crews showed up at Broadway Plaza to install a 45-foot-tall blue spruce tree ahead of Friday’s celebration.

WOWO staffers and volunteers will be on hand to help kickstart fundraising for our annual Penny Pitch effort, this year benefiting Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne.

The fun starts at 3 p.m. with a live broadcast of the Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson. Find more details on that here.