August 5, 2024
A Man Was Arrested Over The Weekend After Shooting His Brother-In-Law.

by David Scheie

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Police were called about a shooting Saturday night off of East Cook Road.

Witnesses, who were gathered at the home to celebrate the victim’s nephew’s military service, said the victim and suspect were outside talking while the rest of the family was inside.

Records show that after hearing a gunshot, the victim ran inside, screaming that 52-year-old Anthony Kidd had shot him.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, the shooter then took off.

Kidd, was driving at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Hanna Street when officers located him.

He was then arrested and charged with aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.

He is currently being held in the Allen County Jail.

