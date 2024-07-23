July 23, 2024
Local News

Mother accused of abusing 6-year-old son arrested

by Derek Decker0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne woman accused of abusing her 6-year-old son has been arrested.

Police say the Indiana Department of Child Services notified the Fort Wayne Police Department about suspected child abuse involving a child that went to school with injuries.

The child later participated in an interview with Detective Michelle Brown. He disclosed being physically abused by his mother, 33-year-old Ayobami Ufot.

Ufot was taken into custody Tuesday morning and faces a charge of domestic battery with bodily injury to a minor under 14 years old.

