July 8, 2025
Indiana News

Less Humidity, Rain Coming

by Network Indiana0
STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — Don’t expect it to be as humid in Indiana this week as it was last week.

“Much of the week will be upper 80s or around 90, so slightly cooler,” said Jason Puma, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Puma says the humidity that is still around is causing most of Indiana to have a chance of showers and storms each day.

“If we do get a storm, it can easily put down a localized two to three inches of rain, but we’re not going to see every place getting that kind of rain,” said Puma.

Puma says the severe weather chances are “minimal.”

“I can’t rule out an isolated storm or two here and there, but there isn’t much in the way of severe weather,” said Puma.

Along with the heavy rain threat at times, Puma is also urging you to be on the lookout for lightning and localized flooding.

