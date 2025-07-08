160,000 Bass Stocked Across The State.

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently stocked 12 Indiana lakes with over 160,000 bass of different species across the state.

The DNR says over 21,000 striped and 147,000 hybrid striped bass fingerlings were raised at the East Fork State Fish Hatchery. This effort intends to enhance fishing opportunities across Indiana.

Anglers can anticipate improved fishing at the following locations, which received the specified number of bass:

– Cecil M. Harden Lake in Parke County – 20,600 striped bass

– Cedar Lake in Lake County – 7,810 hybrid striped bass

– Clare Lake in Huntington County – 420 hybrid striped bass

– Gilbert Lake in Marshall County – 370 hybrid striped bass

– Hardy Lake in Scott County – 1,000 striped bass and 7,000 hybrid striped bass

– Lake Freeman in Carroll and White Counties – 15,470 hybrid striped bass

– Lake Shafer in White County – 12,910 hybrid striped bass

– Monroe Lake in Monroe and Brown Counties – 53,750 hybrid striped bass

– Nyona Lake in Fulton County – 1,040 hybrid striped bass

– Patoka Lake in Dubois, Crawford, and Orange Counties – 44,000 hybrid striped bass

– Shadyside Park Lake in Madison County – 1,000 hybrid striped bass

– Worster Lake in St. Joseph County – 3,270 hybrid striped bass

If you want to learn more about striped bass or to purchase a fishing license, you can check out the DNR’s website.