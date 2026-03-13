March 13, 2026
Lieutenant Governor Talks Disaster Funding After Storms

by Brian Ford0
MARHSALL COUNTY, IND. (WOWO) State leaders say they are evaluating whether Indiana could qualify for federal disaster assistance following a round of severe storms earlier this week.

Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith discussed the process during a town hall meeting in Marshall County, where he said the state is reviewing damage reports as officials consider possible relief funding.

Beckwith said the governor plans to speak with the Federal Emergency Management Agency about whether the storms meet the threshold for federal disaster assistance.

The storms moved through Indiana Tuesday night and caused damage in several communities, prompting local emergency response and cleanup efforts.

Beckwith said state leaders are focused on making sure resources are available to support communities recovering from storm damage while also strengthening emergency preparedness in the future.

He noted that disaster response and mitigation funding will likely require cooperation between the governor’s office and the state legislature, which ultimately controls spending decisions.

The lieutenant governor said protecting public safety remains a priority as the state evaluates the response to the recent storms and looks for ways to improve emergency readiness, according to WSBT‑TV.

