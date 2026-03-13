Virginia Man Sentenced for Online Threats Against Trump

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WOWO) A Virginia man has been sentenced to two years and four months in prison for posting multiple threats against former President Donald Trump and other government officials.

Forty-one-year-old Valeriy Kouznetsov of Reston made the threats on social media between February and May 2025. Prosecutors say his posts included references to past attacks on Trump and statements suggesting he would carry out similar acts.

Court documents indicate that Kouznetsov referenced the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, and made further posts threatening to “murder all of you,” referring to the former president and other officials.

Federal officials note that Kouznetsov has a prior history of threatening Trump. In July 2020, he attempted to enter the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., threatening staff and saying he would stab the former president. He was convicted and served two years and three months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Kouznetsov was later arrested in April 2023 for violating his supervised release after entering the area around the White House. His supervised release was revoked, and he served an additional year and one day in prison.

The recent sentence follows federal prosecutors’ efforts to address the repeated threats, according to reporting by 7News.