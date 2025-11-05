Ball State, Muncie Police Respond to Campus Shooting

MUNCIE, IN (WOWO) The Ball State University Police Department and Muncie Police Department are investigating a shooting near the Ball State campus in Muncie, Indiana. According to university officials, the incident took place just north of Worthen Arena on the north side of campus.

Authorities emphasize that there is no ongoing threat to students, staff, or the broader campus community. The investigation is ongoing, and police have not released further details about suspects, victims, or motives.

