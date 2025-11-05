November 5, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

Ball State, Muncie Police Respond to Campus Shooting

by Brian Ford0
Unsplash.com

MUNCIE, IN (WOWO) The Ball State University Police Department and Muncie Police Department are investigating a shooting near the Ball State campus in Muncie, Indiana. According to university officials, the incident took place just north of Worthen Arena on the north side of campus.

Authorities emphasize that there is no ongoing threat to students, staff, or the broader campus community. The investigation is ongoing, and police have not released further details about suspects, victims, or motives.

Key Points:

  • Location: North of Worthen Arena, Ball State campus, Muncie

  • Agencies: Ball State University Police, Muncie Police

  • Status: No ongoing threat to campus

  • Investigation: Ongoing

Related posts

Two coaches facing charges in Jay County man’s death

Caleb Hatch

Canterbury cancels classroom learning

Darrin Wright

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Tuesday

Dean Jackson

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.