March 27, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

Local Man Faces 410 Years After Murder Plot Conviction

by Macy Gray0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO)— Jason Bridges, a Fort Wayne man, has been found guilty of plotting to kill a confidential informant, and he now faces a potential prison sentence of up to 410 years.

Bridges was convicted on 14 felony counts after a lower-level marijuana charge was dismissed prior to trial. Court records indicate that shortly after his September arrest, Bridges and co-defendants allegedly planned to deliver a “hot shot,” a lethal dose of drugs, to the informant who aided in his arrest.

Bridges is scheduled to be sentenced on April 20. Co-defendants Redena Hire and Alexis Drake also face legal proceedings in connection with the case. Hire is expected to go to trial next month, while Drake accepted a plea deal and is scheduled for sentencing on April 24, according to WPTA.

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