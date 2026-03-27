March 27, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

South Bend Teen Arrested After Wednesday Stabbing

by Macy Gray0

SOUTH BEND, Ind (WOWO)— A South Bend teenager is being held at the Juvenile Justice Center following a stabbing Wednesday evening. The incident occurred shortly before eight p.m. at the Miami Hills Apartments on the city’s south side.

Police say the victim, a man whose age has not been released, was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the stabbing. According to South Bend police, the investigation is ongoing, and additional details may be released as they become available.

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