South Bend Teen Arrested After Wednesday Stabbing

SOUTH BEND, Ind (WOWO)— A South Bend teenager is being held at the Juvenile Justice Center following a stabbing Wednesday evening. The incident occurred shortly before eight p.m. at the Miami Hills Apartments on the city’s south side.

Police say the victim, a man whose age has not been released, was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the stabbing. According to South Bend police, the investigation is ongoing, and additional details may be released as they become available.