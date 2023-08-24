New senior housing opens in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Fort Wayne seniors now have another option when looking for low-maintenance and affordable housing.

41North on Monday began welcoming new residents who are looking for high-quality but not overly pricey housing to downsize into. The development is downtown and within walking distance of a new YMCA, Kroger and Parkview Health medical offices.

Indianapolis-based multi-family housing development company RealAmerica developed the $13 million project, which has 65 apartments with two available floor plans. The complex opened at the end of July and has leasing availabilities.

“We’re excited to offer a high-quality community for the seniors of the Fort Wayne community. At 41 North, they’ll be able to build relationships, have fun, and live independently while receiving specific services that make their lives easier,” RealAmerica President Ronda Shrewsbury said in a news release. “All seniors deserve to live in a place they can afford. We’re proud to provide that option.”

The housing also has a customizable concierge program where residents can choose which services they desire. This includes an on-site hair salon, meal delivery, health and wellness screenings, transportation services, a fitness center and an aerobics room for physical therapy appointments.

A property manager and maintenance technician will be hired in addition to landscaping and other contractors and the on-site salon.