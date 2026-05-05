Los Angeles Medical Center Responds After Nurse Says Trump Assassination Attempt Should Have Succeeded

(FOX NEWS) — A medical center in Los Angeles is responding after a nurse posted on social media expressing disappointment that President Donald Trump was not killed in the shooting during the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.

Matthew Shaffer, who is identified as a nurse practitioner on the website for Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, reportedly responded to a social media post about the April 25 correspondents’ dinner shooting in which user Jason Cosler wrote, “Someone missed again? Who is hiring these people,” and Shaffer responded, “Up your game, people.”

A spokesperson for Cedars-Sinai told Fox News Digital in a statement that, “Social media postings of individual staff members do not reflect the views or positions of Cedars-Sinai.”

Shaffer’s LinkedIn page lists him as working as a full-time nurse practitioner at Cedars-Sinai Medical Group since March.

The shooting suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, was arrested April 25 after authorities said he opened fire at the Washington Hilton during the dinner, which Trump was attending for the first time as president.

Fox News Digital reported that Allen, who is facing life in prison, wanted to target Trump administration officials in his foiled attack, according to law enforcement sources.

According to Allen’s LinkedIn, he graduated from Cal State University, Dominguez Hills in May 2025 with a master’s degree in computer science.

He is facing three federal counts, including attempting to assassinate the president of the United States, transporting a firearm across state lines and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

The post Shaffer replied to has received some backlash online, with radio host Doug Wagner writing, “@CedarsSinai So, are you good with an RN of yours cheering on the assassination of the President? What if someone who is clearly a Trump supporter is in your hospital? Think maybe he could kill that person. You down with that?”

Fox News Digital reached out to Shaffer for comment but did not immediately receive a response.