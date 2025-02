DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Waterloo Marshal’s Office and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing teen.

Isabella Flynn, age 16, was last seen around Waterloo on Wednesday, Feb. 19 wearing black pants, a red hoodie and red and white Nike shoes.

She is described as a white female, approximately 4’11”, and 105 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and wears glasses.

Anybody with information can contact the Waterloo Marshal’s Office at 260-333-7911.