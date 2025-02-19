February 19, 2025
LSSI Receives Funding for ECHO Program

by Alyssa Foster0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Lutheran Social Services of Indiana has received funding for its ECHO program.

The ECHO program is for young mothers and reduces mother and infant mortality through pre and postnatal care.

The Indiana Department of Health says 77 percent of pregnancy-related deaths are preventable.

Grant-funded programs like ECHO are working to bring a positive change.

Its helped participants achieve goals including 100% increased parenting knowledge, 100% received prenatal care and 93% of infants born at or above national birth weight averages.

