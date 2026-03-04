Mac Users Warned About New Storage Scam

NEW YORK, NY (WOWO) Cybersecurity experts are alerting Mac users to a new scam disguised as storage help on Google.

According to Guardio, hackers are purchasing sponsored Google ads that appear when users search for ways to free up space on their Mac computers. These ads often link to fake Apple Support pages or seemingly reputable sites such as Grammarly, Medium, or Kimi.

Once on these pages, users are instructed to copy code into their Mac’s terminal. Guardio warns that following these instructions installs “infostealer” malware that can harvest passwords, digital wallets, and other sensitive data without the user’s knowledge.

While Google invests heavily in ad safety, scammers continue to bypass security measures. Experts advise skipping sponsored ads and either navigating directly to Apple’s official support site or seeking help from trusted tech services such as Best Buy’s Geek Squad.

This scam highlights the broader risk of relying on sponsored search results, which can often be the first step in exposing devices to malware. Mac users are encouraged to stay cautious and verify any tech instructions through official or well-known sources.