Marion House Fire Sends One to Hospital

MARION, IND. (WOWO) A person was airlifted to a hospital following a house fire in Marion Monday morning.

The Marion Fire Department says units responded around 3:30 a.m. to a reported structure fire. Crews entering the home encountered heavy smoke, which reduced visibility to nearly zero, but conducted a search and found a victim inside.

First responders rendered aid on scene before the individual was transported by medical helicopter to a local hospital. As of Monday evening, the fire department had not released an update on the victim’s condition.

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze, and officials have not disclosed the exact location where the fire began.