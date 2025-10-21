MAHA Food Fight – Embrace the Fat and Flavor

Saturated Fat Guidelines Under Review as Obesity Rates Face New Scrutiny

The U.S. government is expected to revise its national dietary guidelines by the end of the year, and early indications suggest a possible shift in stance on saturated fat. The guidelines, updated every five years, currently advise Americans to limit saturated fat to less than 10% of daily calories starting at age two. The American Heart Association recommends an even stricter cap.

Reports suggest the upcoming update may soften those limits, which would mark a departure from decades of public health messaging.

Independent of the guideline process, 2024 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has promoted what he calls the “MAHA” agenda — short for “Make America Healthy Again.” He has voiced support for fewer dietary restrictions on animal fats, such as beef tallow and whole milk, and increased scrutiny of additives, sugar, and ultra-processed foods.

A recent Kaiser Family Foundation/Washington Post poll found a majority of parents support stricter regulation of food additives and processed ingredients, aligning with parts of Kennedy’s platform.

Meanwhile, a study published by researchers at Harvard and Mass General re-evaluates obesity rates in the U.S. Using waist size and fat distribution — instead of body mass index alone — the study estimates nearly 70% of American adults may be classified as obese, far higher than the traditional BMI-based figure of 40%.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Department of Health and Human Services jointly oversee the dietary guidelines process. Final updates are expected by late 2025.