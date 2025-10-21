Hunters Helping Hungry Hoosiers through DNR

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) —Indiana Meat Processors Join ‘Hunt for Hunger’ Effort to Feed Hoosiers in Need

Two local meat processing plants in Dubois County are partnering with Indiana Conservation Officers this hunting season to help fight food insecurity across the state.

Through the Hunt for Hunger initiative, hunters are encouraged to donate legally harvested deer, which will be processed and distributed to Indiana families in need. The program turns venison into a valuable resource for food pantries and hunger relief organizations.

The effort is supported by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and local processors who donate time and resources to prepare the donated meat.

Col. Steve Hunter, Director of DNR Law Enforcement, says the partnership is about more than just conservation — it’s a way for hunters to give back.

“Every donated deer has the potential to feed several families. We’re grateful to hunters and processors who make this possible,” Hunter said.

Participating hunters simply need to drop off their field-dressed deer at one of the participating processors in Dubois County. The deer are processed at no cost to the hunter, thanks to program funding and community support.

More information and a list of participating processors can be found on the Indiana DNR website.