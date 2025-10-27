October 27, 2025
More Deadly Than Fentanyl – Ohio Police Warn of New Drug

by Brian Ford
LORAIN COUNTY, OH (WOWO) — Law enforcement officials across Northeast Ohio are warning about a new, more lethal form of fentanyl hitting the streets, dubbed “purple fentanyl.”

Authorities say the drug is often mixed with lidocaine, a local anesthetic, which can make overdoses more difficult to reverse with Narcan. The DEA has reported seizures of the drug in Michigan, Missouri, and Nebraska. Purple fentanyl has appeared in powder, pill, and brick form, sometimes resembling sidewalk chalk according to WTVG.

Major Heath Tester of the Lorain County Sheriff’s Special Operations and Drug Task Force says the drug is being marketed as “pure,” claiming to give users a stronger high, but the color is purely a marketing tactic.

Although no cases have yet been reported in Northeast Ohio, law enforcement warns that it’s likely only a matter of time. Authorities continue to urge Narcan administration in suspected overdoses, since fentanyl remains the active ingredient and may still respond to treatment.

