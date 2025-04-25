Major US Automaker Makes Major Shift In Production

TOLEDO, Ohio, (WOWO) — General Motors is signaling a shift away from electric vehicles and back to conventional vehicles.

WTOL reports that GM is swapping a production line at its Toledo Propulsion Systems plant from electric engine to internal combustion due to changes in market demand.

The move at the Toledo plant will specifically involve increased transmission production for gas-powered vehicles and will happen within the next few weeks.

Company officials say that there still is demand for E-V’s but that it’s a smaller market and a switch to that technology is going to take a lot longer than originally thought.