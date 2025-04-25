April 25, 2025
Prison Guard Stabbed

by Network Indiana0
PERU, Ind. (WOWO) — A man accused of killing an Elwood Police Officer is now also accused of stabbing a prison guard at the Miami Correctional Facility Thursday night.

Investigators say even though Carl Boards II stabbed the guard, the guard is recovering. Boards is being moved to the Westville Correctional Facility, which has greater security.

Boards is already facing the death penalty for the shooting of Officer Noah Shahnavaz during a traffic stop in Madison County back in July of 2022.

His lawyers withdrew the insanity defense, and a judge ordered further evaluations to determine his competence for trial.

The trial is scheduled to start in 2026, with security and logistics considerations being taken into account.

