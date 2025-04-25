Construction On I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Department of Transportation Officials say that intermittent lane closures will be in effect on I-69 from today through the end of October for a slate of projects.

Crews will be working in both directions of I-69 between Lima Road and Union Chapel and will be doing asphalt resurfacing, pipe lining, and bridge deck maintenance.

During the construction, speed limits will be reduced to 45 miles per hour when crews are working.

A majority of the work will be done during weekends and overnight to mitigate traffic disruption as much as possible.