Man Accused of Running Meth Lab Inside Michigan State University Building, Police Say

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOWO)— A shocking case on the campus of Michigan State University has landed a 31-year-old man in jail after police say he was operating a methamphetamine lab inside a university building.

Authorities say Xin Tong was arrested inside Wells Hall on Sunday after officers responded to the building and discovered what they describe as an active illegal drug operation. Prosecutors have since charged him with operating a meth lab and malicious destruction of a building.

According to investigators, Tong had multiple chemicals in his possession at the time of his arrest, including acid and butane—substances that can be legally purchased but are also commonly used in illicit drug production. Police say those materials contributed to more than $20,000 in damage inside the building.

Officials have not detailed how the operation was discovered, but say the situation prompted an immediate response and shutdown of the facility according to WXYZ.

Wells Hall, one of the campus’s academic buildings, has been closed since Monday and will remain shut at least through Friday as crews and safety officials conduct inspections to determine whether the structure is safe for re-entry.

Court records show Tong was arraigned late Wednesday afternoon and is being held at the Ingham County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

University officials and law enforcement say the investigation is ongoing, and additional updates are expected as the case develops and safety assessments continue across the affected building.