“Feels Like Prison”: New Push to Overhaul Michigan Nursing Home Standards

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO)— A renewed political fight is unfolding in Lansing over nursing home care in Michigan, after advocates and oversight officials pressed lawmakers to adopt sweeping reforms aimed at improving staffing levels, accountability, and transparency across the state’s long-term care system.

The push follows a detailed investigation by Bridge Michigan examining conditions in nursing homes statewide, which documented thousands of cases involving abuse, neglect, exploitation, and violations of resident care standards over the past four years.

At a Senate Oversight Committee hearing this week, officials with the Michigan Long Term Care Ombudsman Program delivered emotional testimony describing what some residents endure behind closed doors.

Program director Salli Pung told lawmakers some residents report being left for weeks without showers, served poor-quality meals, and living in conditions where basic care is inconsistent.

“One resident asked us what they did wrong, because they felt like they were in prison,” Pung said. “Another resident said he felt like he was a plant in the corner that the staff just had to water to keep alive.”

According to data cited by Bridge Michigan, the investigation identified at least 5,915 cases of abuse, neglect, or serious care violations in recent years. The report also found nursing homes in the state have been fined more than $21.5 million over three years and denied over 6,400 days of Medicaid reimbursements. Researchers further reported nearly three dozen suspected deaths linked to abuse or neglect.

Advocates also presented lawmakers with a policy wish list aimed at what they call systemic reform. Among their proposals: increasing minimum staffing requirements, tying Medicaid reimbursements to quality and staffing performance, mandating clearer spending requirements for resident care, and expanding audit authority for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Alison Hirschel of the Michigan Elder Justice Initiative said stronger oversight is necessary to uncover what she described as persistent problems inside some facilities.

“We recognize none of this oversight happens without staff to really do a deep dive, and examine and keep tabs on what nursing homes are really doing,” Hirschel told senators.

The debate also highlighted the financial structure behind long-term care in Michigan. Advocates argue too little funding is directed toward frontline resident care, while providers maintain current reimbursement levels are insufficient to meet rising labor costs.

Industry representatives pushed back during the hearing, arguing Michigan facilities already provide more direct care hours than many other states and say they are not concealing profits or neglecting obligations.

State Sen. Ed McBroom, a Republican from Vulcan, questioned proposals to expand oversight authority within the health department, referencing past criticism of the agency’s handling of nursing home policy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Michigan system currently requires 2.25 hours of care per resident per day, a standard established decades ago. Advocates say that figure falls short of recommended levels closer to 4.1 hours, and argue staffing remains one of the most persistent challenges across the industry.

Bridge Michigan reports that while many facilities exceed the minimum requirement, others continue to fall below it, fueling concerns about uneven care quality statewide. Roughly 44,500 residents currently live in about 427 nursing homes across Michigan.

For now, lawmakers are weighing whether to advance any of the proposed reforms, as pressure builds from both advocates demanding stricter oversight and providers warning against additional regulatory burdens.