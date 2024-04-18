Man Arrested for Smoking Pot with Teenage Daughter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A local man has been taken into custody in connection to providing marijuana to his daughter.

It started February 20, 2024 when the Fort Wayne Police Department received a complaint regarding a minor. Detective Sergeant James Haupert from the Crimes Against Persons unit investigated the case.

Detective Haupert learned that 41-year-old Keith Tolomay had allegedly been providing and smoking marijuana with his 15-year-old daughter.

An interview was conducted at the Dr. Bill Lewis Center for Children where detectives found out that Tolomay had been doing this for the last two years.

On Thursday, April 18, 2024, officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department took Tolomay into custody. Tolomay was taken to the Allen County Jail and is facing a preliminary felony charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.