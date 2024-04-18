April 18, 2024
Local News

Man Arrested for Smoking Pot with Teenage Daughter

by Heather Starr0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A local man has been taken into custody in connection to providing marijuana to his daughter.

It started February 20, 2024 when the Fort Wayne Police Department received a complaint regarding a minor. Detective Sergeant James Haupert from the Crimes Against Persons unit investigated the case.

Detective Haupert learned that 41-year-old Keith Tolomay had allegedly been providing and smoking marijuana with his 15-year-old daughter.

An interview was conducted at the Dr. Bill Lewis Center for Children where detectives found out that Tolomay had been doing this for the last two years.

On Thursday, April 18, 2024, officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department took Tolomay into custody.  Tolomay was taken to the Allen County Jail and is facing a preliminary felony charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Related posts

Delays In Leaf Collection Expected In Fort Wayne Central Section

Michael McIntyre

Two day event set to get Allen County kids immunizations back on track

Brian Davis

City of Fort Wayne and Visit Fort Wayne announce four new sporting events

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.