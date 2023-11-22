Man charged for leaking Delphi case evidence

WESTFIELD, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — The man accused of leaking Delphi murders case evidence has been officially charged.

Mitchell Westerman, 41, of Westfield faces one misdemeanor count of conversion. Westerman, a longtime friend of attorney Andrew Baldwin, is accused of going into Baldwin’s office, which contained Delphi murders case evidence in an office and then took several pictures of that evidence.

Westerman apparently sent copies of those photos to several people online, which allowed the leak to spread even further.

Andrew Baldwin denied any involvement with the leak, but that leak turned out to be the final nail in the coffin for the team of Baldwin and Brad Rozzi. They were disqualified from their role as suspect Richard Allen’s legal team in October.

Since then, one person involved in the leak apparently felt they would soon be in trouble with the law and committed suicide a week before the October 19th live broadcast court hearing.

Westerman admitted to Baldwin that he was the person behind the leak, and later provided a statement saying he was never given permission to take photos of anything related to the case.

Baldwin and Rozzi, when attempting to defend themselves in front of Special Judge Fran Gull, said they were ‘betrayed’. The trial was pushed back from January to October of 2024. A new legal team is in place for Richard Allen.