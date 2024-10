NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — A man who was convicted in the 1975 cold case murder of 17-year-old Laurel Mitchell has been sentenced to life in prison.

Fred Bandy Jr. will have the possibility of parole as he was sentenced in accordance with Indiana state law from 1975 that did not include life without parole sentences.

He and John Lehman were arrested in February 2023 for the murder, with Lehman pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit murder.