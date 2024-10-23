Witnesses give conflicting desrciptions of suspect in Delphi case

DELPHI, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — The State of Indiana called the witnesses for day four in the Delphi murders trial, but the prosecution’s plan may not have worked out how it was intended.

Day four headlines were dominated by two topics: the “Down the Hill/Bridge Guy” Snapchat video from Liberty German’s phone and contradictory witness descriptions of “Bridge Guy.” The State claims Richard Allen is Bridge Guy. Three witnesses from the trails in 2017 claim the man they encountered was in his 20s-30s, tall, muscular, and having distinct hair. One person said Bridge Guy had poofy, brown hair and another said Bridge Guy had dirty blonde hair that could be seen through his hoodie.

Richard Allen is notably small. He stands around 5 foot 4 inches tall and has a small frame of around 150 pounds. The defense claimed in their opening statements last Friday that Allen has kept his hair close to bald since he served in the military beginning in 1989 and, as Andrew Baldwin put it, Allen is “clearly not a young man.”

One witness, Betsy Blair, specifically recalled contributing her memory to the second Delphi suspect sketch.

That statement may have opened the door for the suspect sketches to be introduced in some fashion in the trial. Previously, the sketches were to be excluded in most cases.

Also discussed Tuesday was the Snapchat video from Libby’s phone. It was roughly 40-45 seconds in length and many people in the courtroom found “Bridge Guy” to be incredibly difficult to spot or hear the words “down the hill” without digital enhancements.

In the video, the girls can be heard discussing the end of the trail and the possibility of moving down hill. Missing though was any mention of “gun” as described in the arresting documents that put Richard Allen behind bars two years ago.