Man dead, another hurt after accident in LaGrange County

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Ligonier man is dead and another is in the hospital after a driver fell asleep at the wheel early Thursday morning.

James Goodwin, 74, was driving a Dodge Caravan when police believe he fell asleep, crossing the center line on State Road 5 and struck a Pontiac Montana driven by 61-year-old Martin Macias.

As a result of the collision, two passengers in Macias’ car suffered injuries. Rafael Beccerra, 58, was positioned in the right rear seat and was transported to a local hospital.

53-year-old Abel Salazar was in the passenger seat at the time of the crash and became entrapped. He was extracted from the Montana by Topeka’s Fire Department. While on scene, Salazar became unresponsive and despite life saving measures, Salazar succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.