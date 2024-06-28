Lutheran Health appoints new CEO

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Lutheran Health Network announced today that longtime network executive Lorie Ailor will become Chief Executive Officer of Lutheran Hospital in mid-July. Lutheran Hospital is the flagship facility for the Network.

Ailor has been with LHN for 26 years – including a decade as CEO of The Orthopedic Hospital, a role she will maintain.

A Fort Wayne resident, Ailor serves on the board of directors for PFW Athletics, Mad Anthony’s, Downtown Fort Wayne, and Hope’s Harbor. Ailor earned her Bachelor of Science, and Master of Science, from the University of Indianapolis.