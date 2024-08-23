August 23, 2024
Ohio News

Police officer hurt in Van Wert County accident

by Derek Decker0

VAN WERT, Ohio (WOWO) – Ohio Police are investigating a crash that sent a police officer and another driver to the hospital Friday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., a Van Wert police officer was responding to an incident when he was t-boned by a van on US 30. Both the cruiser and the van left the roadway after the collision.

The cop was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the van’s driver was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital with serious injuries.

The westbound lanes of US 30 were temporarily closed but have since reopened.

Related posts

Mercer County police charge inmate after escape attempt

Darrin Wright

Illegal alien in Ohio charged with rape

Caleb Hatch

Ohio Sheriff dies following surgery complications

Tom Franklin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.