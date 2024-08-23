Police officer hurt in Van Wert County accident

VAN WERT, Ohio (WOWO) – Ohio Police are investigating a crash that sent a police officer and another driver to the hospital Friday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., a Van Wert police officer was responding to an incident when he was t-boned by a van on US 30. Both the cruiser and the van left the roadway after the collision.

The cop was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the van’s driver was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital with serious injuries.

The westbound lanes of US 30 were temporarily closed but have since reopened.