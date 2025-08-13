August 13, 2025
Ohio News

Man Eats Drugs To Avoid Arrest

by David Scheie0

OHIO, (WOWO) — An Pennsylvania man with a warrant out for his arrest for drug related charges recently attempted to eat a bag of suspected heroin according to an incident report with Boardman Ohio Police.

NBC4 Columbus reports the man was stopped by police for multiple traffic violations and as they approached his vehicle – the officer recognized Thomas Barber who was furiously stuffing a plastic bag in his mouth in an apparent – and failed attempt to eat the contents.

Barber not only admitted to police that the substance in the bag was heroin – he informed them that he’s used enough of it over the years that he probably wouldn’t overdose from the amount in the bag itself.

Related posts

One killed in Williams County crash

Caleb Hatch

Van Wert County Sobriety Checkpoint

David Scheie

3 dead, 15 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.