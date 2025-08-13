Man Eats Drugs To Avoid Arrest

OHIO, (WOWO) — An Pennsylvania man with a warrant out for his arrest for drug related charges recently attempted to eat a bag of suspected heroin according to an incident report with Boardman Ohio Police.

NBC4 Columbus reports the man was stopped by police for multiple traffic violations and as they approached his vehicle – the officer recognized Thomas Barber who was furiously stuffing a plastic bag in his mouth in an apparent – and failed attempt to eat the contents.

Barber not only admitted to police that the substance in the bag was heroin – he informed them that he’s used enough of it over the years that he probably wouldn’t overdose from the amount in the bag itself.