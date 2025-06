OHIO, (WOWO) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Van Wert Police are teaming up this evening for an OVI sobriety checkpoint.

Officers will also be conducting saturation patrols near the checkpoint location to catch impaired drivers.

It’s all part of a continued push to reduce the number of alcohol-related crashes and fatalities on Ohio’s roads.

If you see someone you think may be driving under the influence, call #677.