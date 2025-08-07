August 7, 2025
What is Chikungunya, the Virus Now Spreading in Southern China?

by AP News0
LONDON (AP) — Chinese authorities have taken measures this week to try to curb the spread of chikungunya, a virus that often causes fever and joint pain. As of Wednesday, the government reported there had been more than 7,000 cases, mostly in the southern manufacturing hub of Foshan.

Here’s what to know about chikungunya:

What is chikungunya?

Chikungunya is a disease caused by a virus of the same name.

The chikungunya virus was first identified in people sickened during an outbreak in Tanzania in 1952. Its name is derived from a word in the Makonde language, which means “that which bends up,” due to the severe pain it can cause.

Chikungunya is transmitted by infected mosquitoes and mostly causes mild symptoms. The majority of people who get chikungunya recover without needing medical attention after one to two weeks.

