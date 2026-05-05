Man Found Shot Dead Inside Fort Wayne Home, Suspect in Custody

FORT WAYNE — A homicide investigation is underway after an early morning shooting left one man dead inside a home on the city’s southwest side.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to the 4500 block of Bowser Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a possible shooting.

VICTIM FOUND INSIDE HOME

When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive adult male inside a residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Medics were called to the scene and pronounced the victim dead shortly after arrival.

Police have not yet released the victim’s identity.

SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

Authorities confirm that a suspect is currently in custody, though no additional details about that individual have been released.

Investigators say the case remains active, and formal charges have not yet been announced.

INVESTIGATION COMPLICATED BY LANGUAGE BARRIER

During the initial response, officers encountered a language barrier while interviewing witnesses, prompting the need for an interpreter to assist in gathering accurate information.

Detectives say that step was necessary to ensure clarity as they worked to piece together what led up to the shooting.

MULTIPLE UNITS CALLED TO SCENE

The investigation quickly expanded, with several specialized units responding, including:

FWPD Homicide Team

Crime Scene Unit (CSU)

Air Support Unit (ASU)

Officers spent several hours processing the scene, collecting evidence, and speaking with those connected to the incident.

ONGOING INVESTIGATION

Police say the case remains under active investigation, and no further information is being released at this time.

Authorities have not indicated whether there is any ongoing threat to the public.

BOTTOM LINE

An overnight shooting in Fort Wayne has turned into the city’s latest homicide investigation, with one man dead and a suspect in custody as detectives work to determine what led to the violence.