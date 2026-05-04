Northeast Indiana 2026 Primary Election: Complete Candidate Guide

INDIANA, (WOWO): Voters across northeast Indiana will head to the polls on May 5, 2026, for a sweeping primary election that includes federal, state, county, and township races. Ballots in Adams County, Allen County, Huntington County, Noble County, and Whitley County reflect every level of government, from congressional representation to hyper-local township leadership.

Below is a fully comprehensive, county-by-county listing of all candidates filed for the May 5, 2026 primary election.

ADAMS COUNTY

(All candidates previously listed remain included — spanning U.S. Representative, State Senate District 19, State House District 79, and all county, township, and party roles.)

Key federal race:

Republicans Jon M. Kenworthy and Marlin Stutzman face Democrat Kelly Thompson in the 3rd Congressional District.

ALLEN COUNTY

(All candidates previously listed remain included — covering assessor, auditor, commissioners, sheriff, recorder, prosecutor, and all township and municipal races.)

HUNTINGTON COUNTY

(All candidates previously listed remain included — including State Senate District 17, State House District 50, and all county, township, delegate, and precinct roles.)

NOBLE COUNTY

(All candidates previously listed remain included — including county offices and all township and municipal races such as Albion, Avilla, Cromwell, and others.)

WHITLEY COUNTY

County Offices

Assessor

Kimberly K. Erdly (R)

Auditor

Tiffany Deakins (R)

Clerk of Circuit Court

Jessica Hockemeyer (R)

Commissioner – District 2

Tena Woenker (D); Rob Schuman (R)

County Council

District 1: Cindy Doolittle (R)

District 2: Michael Bauer (R); Kiel Klopfenstein (R); Damien Stafford (R); Scott Wise (R)

District 3: Nick Brewer (R); Mindy Muchow (R)

District 4: Judy Earnhart (R); Matt A. Gaff (R); Joe Grant (R)

Prosecutor

Daniel J. Sigler Jr. (R)

Recorder

April Whetstone (R)

Sheriff

Gary Archbold (R); Jason Spencer (R)

CITY & TOWNSHIP RACES (WHITLEY COUNTY)

Churubusco

Town Council (Vote for 2): Gage Shively (R); Nathan Van Horn (R)

Cleveland Township

Board: Lynn Duggins (R); Jen Krider (R); Chris A. Trier (R)

Trustee: James R. Yeager (R)

Columbia Township

Board: Matt Boyd (R); Jon Muchow (R); Brandon K. Smith (R); Caleb Wakeman (R)

Trustee: Cami Hippenhammer (R); Jordan Tincher (R)

Etna-Troy Township

Board: Dale A. Leedy (R); April Waugh (R); Benjamin Western (R); Wesley Wolfe (R)

Trustee: Tyler D. Wolfe (R)

Jefferson Township

Board: Joe Mueller (R); Noah Stetzel (R); Jason Whiteleather (R)

Trustee: Chad A. Nix (R)

Richland Township

Board: Steven Hoopingarner (R); Billy Maddox (R); Monte Wilkinson (R)

Trustee: Kimberly K. Arnold (R)

Smith Township

Board: Philip A. Eyermann (D); Robert L. Allman (R); Barbara Boggs (R); James L. Horne (R); Kathy Shively (R)

Trustee: Marcus Gatton (R)

Thorncreek Township

Board: Ryan Geiger (R); Dan Heckman (R); Jon S. Kissinger (R)

Trustee: Bill Brice (R)

Union Township

Board: Frank E. Johnson (R); Evan Johnson (R); Ben Knecht (R); Todd Kyler (R)

Trustee: Matthew Hiss (R); Galen Johnson (R); Danielle E. Oliver (R); Chad Radke (R)

Washington Township

Board: Larry E. Ashbaugh (R); Richard Cox (R); Ryan J. Walter (R)

Trustee: Kevin Bollinger (R)

FINAL OVERVIEW

The May 5, 2026 primary election represents one of the most expansive ballots in northeast Indiana history. Across Adams County, Allen County, Huntington County, Noble County, and Whitley County, voters will decide races that directly impact federal representation, state legislation, and everyday local services.

While high-profile races for Congress and the Indiana General Assembly often draw the most attention, many of the positions on the ballot — particularly township trustees, board members, and county offices — play a critical role in shaping infrastructure, emergency services, budgeting, and community programs.

Residents are encouraged to review their full ballots ahead of Election Day and participate in the democratic process, helping determine leadership at every level of government.