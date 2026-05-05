Rural Counties Drive Higher Birth Rates in Indiana, Urban Areas Lag Behind

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) New state data shows Indiana’s birth rate remains uneven across counties, reflecting a growing demographic divide that experts say could reshape schools, the workforce, and long-term economic growth.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, the state recorded an average of 11.6 live births per 1,000 people in 2024, slightly above the national rate of 10.6. But the statewide average masks significant county-level differences.

Birth rates in Indiana vary dramatically depending on geography, population makeup, and access to health care according to the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

WIDE GAP BETWEEN COUNTIES

Some of the highest crude birth rates in the state are concentrated in northern and central Indiana counties.

Leading the list is LaGrange County, with a rate of 18.9 births per 1,000 residents, followed closely by:

Adams County — 18.2

Daviess County — 17.6

Jay County — 15.1

Marion County — 14.8

At the other end of the spectrum, counties with the lowest birth rates include:

Brown County — 6.4

Monroe County — 7.2

Crawford County — 8.6

Rush County — 8.7

Warren County — 9.1

The crude birth rate is based on the mother’s county of residence, not where the child is born.

AMISH POPULATION A KEY FACTOR IN HIGH-RATE COUNTIES

Experts say demographics play a major role in explaining the disparities.

Dr. Jill Inderstrodt, a public health professor at Indiana University’s Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health, says the highest-rate counties share a clear demographic characteristic.

“I definitely can tell you that the reason that Adams, Daviess, and LaGrange counties have the highest birth rate is because they have the highest population of Amish people,” she said, according to reporting by Mitzi S. Morris.

The Amish population is known for larger family sizes compared to statewide averages, significantly influencing county-level statistics.

LOWER RATES LINKED TO EDUCATION, HEALTHCARE ACCESS

In contrast, counties with lower birth rates often have higher levels of education and greater access to medical care.

Monroe County, home to Bloomington, is cited as an example. Inderstrodt noted its strong healthcare infrastructure and socioeconomic profile.

“Monroe County has more access to medical services, hospitals that have labor and delivery units, obstetric providers,” she said. “It also has a much lower percentage of Medicaid enrollees than the state does on average.”

LONG-TERM DECLINE ACROSS STATE AND COUNTRY

Despite a slight increase in 2024, Indiana’s birth rate reflects a broader long-term trend.

State and national fertility rates have been declining since 2007, when Indiana’s rate stood at 14.1 per 1,000 people. Researchers say the downward trend has persisted for nearly two decades.

Indiana also continues to track above the national average, but the gap is narrowing.

EXPERTS POINT TO COMPLEX CAUSES

Demographers say there is no single reason behind declining birth rates.

Matt Kinghorn, senior demographer at the Indiana Business Research Center, said the trend reflects a combination of economic and social factors.

“You can’t point to one factor or even a handful of factors contributing to what is now approaching a two-decade decline in fertility rates,” he said. “A lot of it is changing priorities among young adults and changing views on parenting. But rising costs will certainly play a role.”

He also pointed to delayed marriage, higher education levels, and migration patterns that reduce the number of people in childbearing years in many communities.

“It’s not just declining fertility rates; it’s a declining number of people of childbearing age in these communities,” Kinghorn said.

ECONOMIC AND POLICY IMPLICATIONS

Experts warn that sustained low birth rates could have wide-ranging consequences:

Declining school enrollment

Smaller future workforce

Increased pressure on Social Security and Medicare

Slower long-term economic growth

“There’s the fiscal health of our state and local governments,” Kinghorn said. “How do we keep maintaining the same level of services, and how do we support the growing ranks of retirees?”

STATE AND LOCAL EFFORTS TO RESPOND

Policy responses are emerging at both the state and local levels.

Indiana Governor Mike Braun has emphasized affordability and child care access, including a $200 million expansion of child care vouchers for low-income families. State efforts also include paid parental leave for some employees and proposals to expand workplace flexibility.

In Indianapolis, a pilot initiative called the BIRTH Fund (Building Independent Resilient Thriving Homes) provides direct cash assistance to 150 low-income expectant mothers in high-risk zip codes.

Officials say the program will be studied by the Regenstrief Institute to evaluate its impact on maternal and infant health outcomes.

BOTTOM LINE

Indiana’s birth rate story is not uniform. It is a patchwork of fast-growing rural counties, aging urban-adjacent areas, and slow-growth communities facing long-term demographic shifts.

Experts say understanding the trend will require deeper, more detailed data—but the implications for schools, employers, and state budgets are already beginning to emerge.