Man Gets 20-Year Max in Election Fraud Scheme

MACOMB COUNTY, MI. (WOWO) A 40-year-old man convicted in a petition signature fraud scheme tied to Michigan’s 2022 election has been sentenced to prison.

A Macomb County judge ordered Shawn Wilmoth to serve between four and 20 years behind bars after a jury found him guilty of multiple felony charges, including conducting a criminal enterprise and election law forgery. The case stems from a widespread scheme that produced fraudulent signatures on candidate petitions, according to Bridge Michigan.

Investigators say the fraudulent signatures led to several candidates being disqualified from the 2022 ballot after petitions were deemed invalid. The case drew attention to vulnerabilities in the petition process and prompted discussions about stricter verification measures.

Wilmoth was also ordered to pay more than $376,000 in restitution to victims connected to the case. A second defendant, Willie Reed, was also convicted and is expected to be sentenced later this month, according to Bridge Michigan.

The sentencing comes as candidates prepare to submit petition signatures ahead of the next election cycle, with new scrutiny on ensuring the validity of those submissions.