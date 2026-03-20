Stricter Dog Attack Regulations Begin in Ohio This Week

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) New statewide regulations aimed at preventing serious dog attacks are set to take effect in Ohio, bringing stricter enforcement and tougher penalties for owners of dangerous animals.

The measure, known as Avery’s Law, becomes effective Friday and expands the authority of dog wardens to act quickly following incidents. Under the law, officials can seize a dog immediately after a serious or repeated attack, rather than waiting for extended legal processes.

The legislation also requires euthanasia in cases where a dog kills or causes severe injury to a person and increases criminal penalties for owners found to be negligent, according to WCMH.

Animal control agencies say they are preparing for the changes by increasing capacity, anticipating a rise in dogs being taken into custody as enforcement ramps up.

The law is named after a young girl who suffered serious injuries in a 2024 dog attack in Reynoldsburg. Her family has since advocated for stronger regulations, arguing that previous penalties for owners did not reflect the severity of such incidents.

Supporters of the law say it is designed to improve accountability and encourage responsible ownership, particularly for dogs with known behavioral risks.

Officials emphasize that awareness and prevention remain key, urging dog owners to recognize potential triggers and take steps to reduce the likelihood of aggressive incidents, according to WCMH.