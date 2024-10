FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Michael Harding II will be in prison for over 90 years for killing a 17-year-old and badly injuring another.

Harding was 16 when he got into a car with three other people to buy Xanax pills.

Dontay White was killed when the gun went off during a struggle over the weapon.

Harding is now 25 and was sentenced yesterday.

Harding was convicted in August of felony murder and other charges.