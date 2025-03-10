Man In Jail After Driving Car Into Gunslingers

ANDERSON, Ind. (WOWO) — An Anderson man is accused of driving a stolen car into a building in an attempt to steal guns on Sunday night.

It happened just before 11:30 when the car crashed into the front of Gunslingers on East 24th Street in Anderson. Police have identified the driver of that car as 36-year-old George Bryant of Anderson.

“He drove that vehicle into Gunslingers with the intent to steal firearms. When officers arrived at the scene, they were able to establish a perimeter and they found Bryant inside the business. He was taken into custody without incident at that point,” said Anderson Police Public Information Officer Caleb McKnight.

McKnight says the car Bryant was driving had been reported stolen by the Lawrence Police Department.

“Thanks to the swift response of our officers, no firearms or ammunition were taken,” said McKnight.

McKnight says Bryant appears to be the only suspect involved in this.

“We have no information to indicate anyone else was involved at this time,” said McKnight.