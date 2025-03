FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — 30-year-old Elijah Shores will spend the next 16 and a half years in prison after being sentenced in Federal Court in Fort Wayne after pleading guilty to multiple felony charges.

Shores was charged with possession and distribution of fentanyl along with possession of a firearm in the case which was investigated by the FBI and Indiana State Police.

He’ll also serve four years on probation after prison.