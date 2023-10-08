Saturday Night Fatal Shooting In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are still investigating a fatal shooting from over the weekend. On Saturday shortly before 5:30 P.M., police were called a shooting in the area of Maplecrest Road & Stellhorn Road.

Officers arrived and found a victim in the parking lot near the intersection, who was rendered aid on scene before being transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The shooting victim was later pronounced deceased at the local hospital and officers detained a person of interest at the shooting scene, who is currently cooperating with the investigation.

Futher details, including the victims identity has not yet been released.

The incident remains under investigation.