November 13, 2023
Local News

Man on the run in connection to Huntington County homicide

by Derek Decker0

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A man who may be connected to a homicide in Huntington County is on the run.

72-year-old Bernice Eubank, of Markle, was found dead in her home on Sunday from sharp force injuries sustained as a result of an attack on her person.

Huntington County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the residence to conduct a welfare check of the homeowner after family members had not heard from her in several days. She was discovered deceased on the property and an in-depth death investigation was conducted. Evidence indicates she had been deceased for a period time prior to discovery.

A suspect has been identified, and it’s the woman’s grandson, 37-year-old Anthony Castleman.

Anyone with information on Castleman’s whereabouts are asked to call 911.

Related posts

Indiana student performance hammered by pandemic

Darrin Wright

Aqua Indiana Project to Begin

Dean Jackson

Garrett homicide victim identified, son accused of killing father

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.