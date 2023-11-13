Man on the run in connection to Huntington County homicide

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A man who may be connected to a homicide in Huntington County is on the run.

72-year-old Bernice Eubank, of Markle, was found dead in her home on Sunday from sharp force injuries sustained as a result of an attack on her person.

Huntington County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the residence to conduct a welfare check of the homeowner after family members had not heard from her in several days. She was discovered deceased on the property and an in-depth death investigation was conducted. Evidence indicates she had been deceased for a period time prior to discovery.

A suspect has been identified, and it’s the woman’s grandson, 37-year-old Anthony Castleman.

Anyone with information on Castleman’s whereabouts are asked to call 911.